The Eagles fell to the Jets on Sunday after committing four turnovers, including a costly interception late in the fourth quarter. Sheil and Ben react to the pivotal plays during the game and talk about concerns going forward, as the schedule becomes increasingly tough in the next few weeks.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify