Loki and Mobius are racing to find Sylvie in the latest Loki episode, and Jessica Clemons is back to break it all down, including the differences in branched and sacred timelines (00:41), Loki’s powers (03:24), what that key lime pie actually looks like (7:43), McDonald’s in the ‘80s (10:12), and more!

Host: Jessica Clemons

Producers: Aleya Zenieris, Chia Hao Tat, and Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Jonathan Kermah and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts