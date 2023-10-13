NFL Week 6 Picks, Props, and Predictions!

The Chiefs got the win on TNF against the division rival Broncos, but is there real concern for how their offense has looked? Sheil and Ben discuss that and which matchups are the most interesting heading into Sunday. Plus, Monday Morning headlines, Prop of the Week, and Locks of the Week!
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
Social: Eduardo Ocampo
