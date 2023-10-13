Wrighty’s Six-a-Side Team of Friends, World Cup Destinations, and Who Will Manage England in Euro 2028?

Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn to dive into the Wrighty’s House mailbag! They answer questions about assembling a player from the best parts of other players (3:05), which of his friends Ian would bring to battle David Beckham’s six-a-side team (7:19) as well as his time watching AFL in Australia (15:32). There’s also talk about where they would like to see a World Cup (18:35), thoughts on the U.K. and Ireland Euros in 2028 and who will manage England (21:29), songs to sum up the season so far (27:24), and a little chat about how Ian’s golf is going.
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
