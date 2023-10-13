“Going to Work After Winning a Billion”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens with some Bears talk! Jason discusses how the Bears need to take advantage of a winnable game. He discusses the importance of the Bears’ young players, who have shown that they need to stick around the franchise long term (1:21). Then, Jason talks about the Bulls’ preseason victory over the Denver Nuggets and how if the Bulls’ preseason performances hold true, they can make some noise going forward. Plus, he talks about why he’s starting to appreciate Zach LaVine. He also discusses how basketball is the only sport where a true generational gap exists (29:11).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

