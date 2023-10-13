 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Massive Crab Heist, Airplane Coffee, and Tasting Popular Cookies

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss the sale of Blue Apron, talk about an article suggesting that 6 p.m. is the new 8 p.m. for dining, and try chocolate chip cookies from Chip City, Levain Bakery, and Insomnia Cookies

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Green Plate Special: Bourbon Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies... Staff photo by Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby discuss the sale of Blue Apron, talk about an article suggesting that 6 p.m. is the new 8 p.m. for dining, and, of course, share their thoughts on another heist. For this week’s Taste Test, they try chocolate chip cookies from Chip City, Levain Bakery, and Insomnia Cookies in an effort to find the best cookie. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

