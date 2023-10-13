A Massive Crab Heist, Airplane Coffee, and Tasting Popular Cookies



Juliet and Jacoby discuss the sale of Blue Apron, talk about an article suggesting that 6 p.m. is the new 8 p.m. for dining, and, of course, share their thoughts on another heist. For this week’s Taste Test, they try chocolate chip cookies from Chip City, Levain Bakery, and Insomnia Cookies in an effort to find the best cookie. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

