Exposing the “Texas Coast Offense,” Time to Trade Kirk Cousins, and the Wemby-Chet Rivalry

Tate Frazier hosts Nora Princiotti to discuss the fraudulent concept of Mike McCarthy’s “Texas Coast offense,” why it’s time for the Vikings to trade Kirk Cousins, how far down the Patriots are, and a Lions-Bucs and Seahawks-Bengals preview. Then, J. Kyle Mann joins Tate to react to and project the Chet Holmgren–Victor Wembanyama rivalry, pick top preseason rookies, discuss the best situation for James Harden, and more.
Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Nora Princiotti and J. Kyle Mann
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Chia Hao Tat, and Jack Sanders
