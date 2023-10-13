 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 6 Matchups: Revenge Week, the Vikings-Bears Tank-Off, and the George Costanza Pick

The guys also pour one out for the NFL’s injured stars

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images


Kellen Moore vs. the Cowboys, Josh McDaniels faces off against the Golden Bachelor (a.k.a Bill Belichick), the George Costanza pick of the week, the Vikings-Bears tank-off game, the Astroglide matchup, pouring one out for injured stars, and much more (2:21).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

