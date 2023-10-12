 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Golden Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Episode 3 Recaps

More on Joan’s ‘Pretty Woman’ date, Ellen’s abrupt departure from the show, Rachel’s uncomfortable misfortunes with love, Sam’s poop dilemma, and more

By Juliet Litman and Jodi Walker
ABC


Juliet returns with special guest and colleague Jodi Walker to discuss all the happenings of both Golden Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise Episode 3. First, on the topic of Golden Bachelor, the ladies discuss Ellen’s Pretty Woman date and one-on-one with Gerry (1:49), the very entertaining talent show and standout acts (14:03), Joan’s abrupt departure from the show (21:28), and—last but not least—the Theresa and Kathy beef (24:34). Next, the ladies touch on Bachelor in Paradise as they discuss Kat’s wild personality and her relationship with Brayden (36:00), Jess as the hot commodity (44:13), Rachel’s uncomfortable misfortunes with love (50:57), Sam’s poop dilemma (54:15), and more.

