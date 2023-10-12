 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Porzingis Put the Celtics Over the Top? With Brian Robb. Plus, Pats-Raiders Preview With Vic Tafur.

And later, Brian and Jamie McClellan again discuss the Mac Jones article, give out game picks, and talk about their best bets

By Brian Barrett
Brian opens up by reacting to the recent Boston Herald article detailing the issues surrounding Mac Jones and the Patriots offense (0:30). Then, he chats with MassLive.com’s Brian Robb about the Celtics’ preseason, how Kristaps Porzingis changes the team dynamic, Tatum’s ceiling this season, the team’s biggest flaw, and more (18:40). Then, Brian speaks with The Athletic’s Vic Tafur about the upcoming Pats-Raiders game, Josh McDaniels’s shaky tenure in Vegas, and Jacobi Meyers’s season with the Raiders (58:15). Finally, Brian and Jamie discuss the Mac Jones article some more, give out game picks, and talk about their best bets (1:19:50).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Brian Robb and Vic Tafur
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

