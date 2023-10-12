Can Porzingis Put the Celtics Over the Top? With Brian Robb. Plus, Pats-Raiders Preview With Vic Tafur.



Brian opens up by reacting to the recent Boston Herald article detailing the issues surrounding Mac Jones and the Patriots offense (0:30). Then, he chats with MassLive.com’s Brian Robb about the Celtics’ preseason, how Kristaps Porzingis changes the team dynamic, Tatum’s ceiling this season, the team’s biggest flaw, and more (18:40). Then, Brian speaks with The Athletic’s Vic Tafur about the upcoming Pats-Raiders game, Josh McDaniels’s shaky tenure in Vegas, and Jacobi Meyers’s season with the Raiders (58:15). Finally, Brian and Jamie discuss the Mac Jones article some more, give out game picks, and talk about their best bets (1:19:50).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Brian Robb and Vic Tafur

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

