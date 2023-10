David and Kaz are back to help you dive into another week in the world of wrestling. The guys react to the latest trailer of The Iron Claw, A24’s film on the Von Erich family (06:00).

Then, the guys get into AEW and NXT’s head-to-head ratings war, plus thoughts on the shows overall (12:00).

Later, they react to news that WWE rejected the idea of bringing back CM Punk (52:00).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kareem Famuyide

Producer: Jonathan Kermah

