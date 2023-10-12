 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who Are the Top 10 Premier League Defenders of All Time?

Is Virgil van Dijk one of the best defenders ever? Can you enter this list having played only a handful of PL games? And who’s the player that strikes fear in the hearts footballing world?

By Ben Foster

Ben and Tom are back with Tubes doing top 10s, and this time it’s the Premier League defenders! This was quite possibly the hardest one yet. The lads have to pick the best 10 defenders ever in the Premier League and then rank them from 1 to 10! There are a few rogue shouts this time and some fierce debate!

  • Is Virgil Van Dijk one of the best defenders EVER?
  • Can you enter this list having played only a handful of PL games?
  • Which player will Tubes simply not budge on…
  • And the player that strikes fear into the footballing world

We hope you enjoy these episodes, and please let us know what top 10s we should do next.

Check out Tubes & Ange Golf Life

Subscribe: Spotify

