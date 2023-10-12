NBA Eastern Conference Preview, Plus ‘Thursday Night Football’ Thoughts and Week 6 Best Bets

The NBA season is nearly upon us, and the East Coast Bias boys are here to get you ready. In today’s episode, they share their favorite bets for the Eastern Conference teams, including the 76ers, Knicks, and Wizards (1:00). Then, they shift their attention to the NFL and break down Seattle-Cincinnati and Detroit–Tampa Bay (31:00). Finally, they discuss how to bet Thursday Night Football (39:00) and close the show by revealing their best bets for the weekend (46:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew van Steenbergem
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify