Dave’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Experience, Revisiting London, and PFFW: Kansas City Vs. Denver

Chris and Dave both drop their upset picks of the week, including a massive sandwich mismatch between NYC and Buffalo

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave kicks off the show by talking about his experience filming Thursday Night Football, including his amazement at the production work that goes on behind the scenes.

He then moves on to his recent 48-hour trip to London for work; he recounts his old days and explains his discomfort with the stark differences in wealth on display.

The episode’s Slice covers an awkward foray into remembering to read posted boarding notices as Dave commits a travel faux pas (and Chris Ying gleefully piles on).

Pro Football Food Weekly sees a potentially lopsided matchup, both in food and football, between Kansas City and Denver.

Chris and Dave both drop their upset picks of the week, including a massive sandwich mismatch between NYC and Buffalo.

Dave brings it home with a quick Ask Dave about kimbap, answering the question: Are you supposed to eat kimbap in one bite?

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Victoria Valencia and Euno Lee
Additional Production Supervision: Cory McConnell

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

