The Republicans Kind of, Sort of, Pick a Speaker

Tara and Abby Livingston take a look at how Steve Scalise’s nomination has divided the Republican Party

By Tara Palmeri
Republicans Nominate Steve Scalise To Be US House Speaker Getty Images


Today, House Republicans chose Steve Scalise to be the next House speaker via a secret vote, but will he pass a floor vote? Tara is joined by fellow Puck writer Abby Livingston to break down what led to Scalise’s nomination and examine the splintering his selection caused within the party.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best & the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Abby Livingston
Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

