The Republicans Kind of, Sort of, Pick a Speaker



Today, House Republicans chose Steve Scalise to be the next House speaker via a secret vote, but will he pass a floor vote? Tara is joined by fellow Puck writer Abby Livingston to break down what led to Scalise’s nomination and examine the splintering his selection caused within the party.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Abby Livingston

Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

