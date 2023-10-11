MLB Playoff Update, Week 5 Recap, Harry’s Loser of the Year



Cousin Sal and the D3 kick off the podcast by diving right into a recap of Tuesday’s baseball games and a preview of Wednesday’s odds. Then, they jump into the biggest story lines from Week 5 in the NFL (19:40), including a look at the current MVP odds (36:15) and Harry’s Loser of the Year bet, before moving on to their betaches from the weekend. Finally, they recap the past weekend in college football (48:50).

Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon

Producer: Michael Szokoli

