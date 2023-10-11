 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preseason Power Rankings, Part 2

Justin, Rob, and Wos are back to give out more of their preseason rankings, featuring the Jazz, Hawks, Pelicans, and more

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Orlando Magic v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos are here with Part 2 of their annual preseason power rankings, this time talking about the teams from no. 20 to no. 16. For each team, they give their general thoughts, answer one essential question, and tell us who they think the swing player is.

Utah Jazz (03:18)

Atlanta Hawks (17:47)

Minnesota Timberwolves (35:25)

Indiana Pacers (53:28)

New Orleans Pelicans (63:50)

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

