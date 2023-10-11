Preseason Power Rankings, Part 2

Justin, Rob, and Wos are here with Part 2 of their annual preseason power rankings, this time talking about the teams from no. 20 to no. 16. For each team, they give their general thoughts, answer one essential question, and tell us who they think the swing player is.
Utah Jazz (03:18)
Atlanta Hawks (17:47)
Minnesota Timberwolves (35:25)
Indiana Pacers (53:28)
New Orleans Pelicans (63:50)
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Additional Production Support: Ben Cruz
