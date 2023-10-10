 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Time for a Quarterback Change With Doug Kyed. Plus, a Bruins Season Preview With Conor Ryan.

Brian and Doug break down the Patriots’ offensive woes before Conor joins to discuss the young players on the Bruins

By Brian Barrett
New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images


Brian chats with the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed about the Patriots offense, the mistakes that were made that have led to their issues, who the starting quarterback should be going forward, and Bill Belichick’s job status (0:50). Then, Brian speaks to The Boston Globe’s Conor Ryan about the upcoming Bruins season, the young players who will contribute right off the bat, filling the void left by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and more (1:04:40).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Doug Kyed and Conor Ryan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

