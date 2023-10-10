Time for a Quarterback Change With Doug Kyed. Plus, a Bruins Season Preview With Conor Ryan.



Brian chats with the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed about the Patriots offense, the mistakes that were made that have led to their issues, who the starting quarterback should be going forward, and Bill Belichick’s job status (0:50). Then, Brian speaks to The Boston Globe’s Conor Ryan about the upcoming Bruins season, the young players who will contribute right off the bat, filling the void left by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and more (1:04:40).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Doug Kyed and Conor Ryan

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

