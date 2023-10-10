Best Picture Power Rankings and Wes Anderson’s Oscar Chances



Sean and Amanda discuss the quartet of Wes Anderson short films that dropped on Netflix and the trend of established auteurs exploring the short film genre (1:00). Then, they run through a long list of the films they think have a chance at getting a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars and rank the 10 they think are most likely to garner that nomination (35:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Grant Singer to discuss his new crime thriller, Reptile (1:21:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guest: Grant Singer

Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

