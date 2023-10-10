 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Previewing the Tuesday Night Wars, the Return of Carlito, and What Do You Do With John Cena and LA Knight?

Plus, Rosenberg and SGG talk WWE Fastlane, Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, and much more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Back from a weekend spent gorging himself on some St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail with a side of professional wrestling, Rosenberg is joined by SGG to discuss the following:

  • Takeaways from WWE Fastlane (19:07)
  • Carlito is finally back! (22:13)
  • Where to go with the John Cena and LA Knight story line, as well as with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits
  • Rosenberg’s backstage experience with Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley (31:34)

Plus, SGG defends himself, and Troy the Goy wants to stay with Rosenberg in New York City for four nights … will Rosenberg let him? Stay tuned, and stay maj.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas

