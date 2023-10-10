Previewing the Tuesday Night Wars, the Return of Carlito, and What Do You Do With John Cena and LA Knight?

Back from a weekend spent gorging himself on some St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail with a side of professional wrestling, Rosenberg is joined by SGG to discuss the following:
- Takeaways from WWE Fastlane (19:07)
- Carlito is finally back! (22:13)
- Where to go with the John Cena and LA Knight story line, as well as with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits
- Rosenberg’s backstage experience with Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley (31:34)
Plus, SGG defends himself, and Troy the Goy wants to stay with Rosenberg in New York City for four nights … will Rosenberg let him? Stay tuned, and stay maj.
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS