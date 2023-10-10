Scotland Sent Packing, Samoa Nearly Surprise, Portugal Scintillate, QF Previews, and Wales’s Alex Cuthbert Reveals All



After all of Jim’s positive chat, it was a sad case of all fart and no poo for Scotland as they went down to an impressive Ireland in their do-or-die game. We get the lads’ reaction and where to next. We’ll be chatting about that historic win for Portugal and the lucky escape for England and looking ahead to some mouth-watering quarterfinals. Goodey gives us a tasty bit of gossip from the England camp; plus we’re chatting to former Wales winger Alex Cuthbert about their World Cup chances, LRZ, Gats’ regime and their quarter-final against Argentina.

