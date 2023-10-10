 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Scotland Sent Packing, Samoa Nearly Surprise, Portugal Scintillate, QF Previews, and Wales’s Alex Cuthbert Reveals All

Plus more of the latest news from the Rugby World Cup!

By The Rugby Pod
Ireland v Scotland - Rugby World Cup France 2023 Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Getty Images


After all of Jim’s positive chat, it was a sad case of all fart and no poo for Scotland as they went down to an impressive Ireland in their do-or-die game. We get the lads’ reaction and where to next. We’ll be chatting about that historic win for Portugal and the lucky escape for England and looking ahead to some mouth-watering quarterfinals. Goodey gives us a tasty bit of gossip from the England camp; plus we’re chatting to former Wales winger Alex Cuthbert about their World Cup chances, LRZ, Gats’ regime and their quarter-final against Argentina.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Rugby Pod

The Latest

The War in Israel

What motivated the Hamas terrorist attack? How did Israel fail to stop it? And what should Americans know about the state of Israel’s chaotic internal politics?

By Derek Thompson

How the Ludicrously Funny Songs in ‘Dicks: The Musical’ Were Written

Creators and stars Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp dish on how they brought A24’s absurd new romp to life

By Matthew Jacobs

The 2023-24 NHL Season Entrance Survey

A brand-new NHL season gets underway Tuesday night, so ahead of puck drop, Ringer staffers got together to determine who’ll win the Stanley Cup, which teams will flop, and whether Connor Bedard can really be the next face of the league

By The Ringer Staff

Post–Ryder Cup Thoughts, Fall Series in Full Swing, and Shriners Children’s Open Picks

House and Hubbard give their Ryder Cup thoughts a week after the event, discuss the latest regarding the LIV Golf–PGA Tour deal, and more

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Waiting on a Dark-Horse Speaker With Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman

Tara and Jake discuss the ongoing saga surrounding the speaker vacancy in Congress. Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan appear to be the front-runners, but don’t count out a surprise contender—and we’re not talking about Kevin McCarthy.

By Tara Palmeri
Israeli-Palestinian conflict - Kfar Aza
Play

Israel-Hamas War and the Heel Turns of Doja Cat and Drake

Van and Rachel also discuss the latest on the UAW strike

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay