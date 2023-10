Tara and Jake discuss the ongoing saga surrounding the speaker vacancy in Congress. Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan appear to be the front-runners, but don’t count out a surprise contender—and we’re not talking about Kevin McCarthy.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter The Best & the Brightest at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Jake Sherman

Producers: Devon Manze and Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify