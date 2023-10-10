NHL Preview, Featuring Eddie Olczyk

Cousin Sal and the D3 preview the upcoming NHL season by giving out their best bets for the Stanley Cup (00:42) and talking about end-of-season awards (8:07), teams to make or miss the playoffs (14:12), and their favorite future player props (19:40). Then, they are joined by Eddie Olczyk, who gives his thoughts on the upcoming season.
Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Guest: Eddie Olczyk
Producer: Michael Szokoli
