Lovie Smith Makes the 2023 Draft Fun!

Plus, an examination of the NFL coaching scene and more takeaways from Week 18

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben start the conversation with some positive updates on Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills’ outlook heading into the playoffs. They then talk about how Lovie Smith’s endgame decisions in the Texans’ win over the Colts set the stage for an interesting draft this spring (3:53). Next, Sheil explains why Chargers fans should be wary of Brandon Staley’s personnel strategy last Sunday, and Ben shows us why Carolina is currently the best coaching destination this offseason (18:03). This leads to a debate on college coaches heading to the NFL and a discussion about the Titans’ and Saints’ dreary futures (31:54). They end the pod by sharing their complete playoff bracket picks (1:02:42).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

