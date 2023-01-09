More on ESPN and Damar Hamlin, Plus the Excruciating Victory of Kevin McCarthy

Bryan and David are back in the new year with positive updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after his sudden cardiac arrest on the field last Monday (10:27). Then, they break down Kevin McCarthy’s dramatic pursuit of the House speakership (34:06), before wrapping things up with a discussion about the revamped TCU Horned Frogs, who will play in the college football national title game against the Georgia Bulldogs (42:23). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
