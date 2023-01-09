 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Would You Buy WWE or the New York Knicks? Plus, ‘WrestleMania’ Breaks All-Time Gate Record.

Plus, David and Kaz discuss Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors and ’WrestleMania’ breaking the all-time gate record

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
WWE


David kicks off this week’s show by asking Kaz whether he would rather purchase the WWE or the New York Knicks (0:30).

This week, they discuss the following:

  • Vince McMahon returns to the WWE board of directors (8:35)
  • WrestleMania breaks the all-time gate record (27:27)
  • Chris Jericho shows up at PWG (35:00)
  • Speedball Mike Bailey continues to make a name for himself (38:18)
  • SmackDown recap (46:29)
  • Who Saraya’s surprise partner on AEW will be this week (56:00)

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Producers: Brian H. Waters and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Masked Man Show

The Latest

Did Rodgers Just Retire? Unlikely NFC Playoff QBs and Chicago’s No. 1 Pick With Damien Woody

Ryen and Damien also discuss Daniel Jones’s impact on the Giants, why the Bengals are Damien’s favorite AFC contender, and what to make of the Chargers

By Ryen Russillo

Vince McMahon’s Return and WWE’s Most Intriguing Suitors

Matt and Lucas also talk about McMahon’s plan to help facilitate a sale before agreeing to a new TV rights deal

By Matthew Belloni

Kenny Omega Returned to Japan to Take Out Will Ospreay

Elsewhere, Darby Allin took on Samoa Joe for the TNT title and the Usos defended the Undisputed WWE tag titles against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

By Phil Schneider

The Key to Every NFL Wild-Card Matchup

Can Tom Brady hang tough against the Cowboys’ pass rush? Has Joe Burrow figured out the Ravens defense? And will Wink Martindale show enough restraint? Here are the keys to each game this weekend.

By Steven Ruiz

Stetson Bennett IV Is Holding On for One More Title

The Georgia quarterback has at times been frustrating and fantastic, and he’s taken the Dawgs to heights blue chip QBs never have—to the verge of a second straight national title

By Rodger Sherman

Jolly Holidays, Transfer Chaos, and the Return of the WSL

The ‘Counter Pressed’ team discuss what they got up to on their holidays, the hectic transfer window, and the return of the WSL this weekend

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes