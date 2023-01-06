 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

All-Star Shocks and Disappointments, Plus: Trade Rumors and Early Prospect Comps

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss the latest injury news before ending the show with some draft talk

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Atlanta Hawks v Golden State Warriors Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the Celtics’ blowout win over the Mavs as well the Magic’s bright future despite losing to the Grizzlies (01:19). The guys dive into the first results for the 2023 NBA All-Star game as they discuss what the fans got right, which players they were surprised to see, and which players they were disappointed were not on the list (16:08). The trade season is nearing in the NBA, so they discuss the rumors around D’Angelo Russell and Bojan Bogdanovic (39:50). Also, they discuss the latest injury news before ending the show with some draft talk (49:32).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

