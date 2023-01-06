All-Star Shocks and Disappointments, Plus: Trade Rumors and Early Prospect Comps



Verno and KOC discuss the Celtics’ blowout win over the Mavs as well the Magic’s bright future despite losing to the Grizzlies (01:19). The guys dive into the first results for the 2023 NBA All-Star game as they discuss what the fans got right, which players they were surprised to see, and which players they were disappointed were not on the list (16:08). The trade season is nearing in the NBA, so they discuss the rumors around D’Angelo Russell and Bojan Bogdanovic (39:50). Also, they discuss the latest injury news before ending the show with some draft talk (49:32).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

