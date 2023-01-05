Giants Get Ready for Playoffs, Jets Try to Spoil Miami’s Shot, and Football Fridays



(3:10) — GIANTS: The Giants get ready for the playoffs, with their final game against the Eagles. With a playoff spot secured, will they rest or play their starters?

(6:30) — JETS: The Jets head to Miami and have a ton of questions to answer heading into the next season.

(11:52) — KNICKS: Jalen Brunson returned and righted the ship for the Knicks in their win over the Spurs.

(14:47) — NETS: Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak was snapped, but their play lately has placed them back among the contenders in the NBA.

(15:31) — YANKEES: The Yankees hire Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean to help bolster their front office.

(17:39) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Jets, and Giants.

(25:48) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B. are back to make their picks for NFL Week 18 in Old School–New School.

(47:51) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 18.

