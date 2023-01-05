 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants Get Ready for Playoffs, Jets Try to Spoil Miami’s Shot, and Football Fridays

Plus, JJ discusses Jalen Brunson’s return and recent hires by the Yankees

By John Jastremski
Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images


(3:10) — GIANTS: The Giants get ready for the playoffs, with their final game against the Eagles. With a playoff spot secured, will they rest or play their starters?
(6:30) — JETS: The Jets head to Miami and have a ton of questions to answer heading into the next season.
(11:52) — KNICKS: Jalen Brunson returned and righted the ship for the Knicks in their win over the Spurs.
(14:47) — NETS: Brooklyn’s 12-game win streak was snapped, but their play lately has placed them back among the contenders in the NBA.
(15:31) — YANKEES: The Yankees hire Omar Minaya and Brian Sabean to help bolster their front office.
(17:39) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees, Jets, and Giants.
(25:48) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B. are back to make their picks for NFL Week 18 in Old School–New School.
(47:51) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 18.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno and Art DiCesare
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 13 With Chauncey

Johnny and Chauncey discuss the latest challenges and elimination

By Johnny Bananas

‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Poker Face,’ and How to Hype a TV Show

Plus, discussing Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’

By Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan

Unpacking the Dana White Domestic Violence Situation

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss the recent controversy surrounding the UFC president

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Eagles-Giants Preview: Should Jalen Hurts Play Against the Giants?

Sheil and Ben discuss the importance of Philadelphia securing a playoff bye week and home-field advantage

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Meeting the Women of Zach Shallcross’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Juliet, Callie, and Jodi participate in a draft focusing on their top five picks from the bios of the women of Zach Shallcross’s season of ‘The Bachelor’

By Juliet Litman, Callie Curry, and 1 more

What’s Behind the Recent Burst of Historic NBA Stat Lines?

Plus, Sam Amick returns to discuss the "wonky" Western Conference

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell