Filed under:

New Year, Same Premier League. Plus the Reyna and Berhalter Saga and Pelé.

Musa and Ryan also do a quick roundup of some Serie A, the Copa del Rey, and a shout for Lens

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images


It’s the first show of 2023, so happy New Year to everyone! Musa and Ryan begin with a small tribute to the late, great Pelé (04:52), before touching on the publicized feud between the Reynas and the Berhalters in U.S. soccer (11:15). They then move on to the Premier League (16:18) after this midweek round of fixtures and chat about Leeds, Fulham, Brighton, and Southampton, as well as good results for Spurs and Manchester United. Finally, there’s a quick roundup of some Serie A (46:00), the Copa del Rey, and a shout for Lens.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

