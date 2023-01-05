New Year, Same Premier League. Plus the Reyna and Berhalter Saga and Pelé.

It’s the first show of 2023, so happy New Year to everyone! Musa and Ryan begin with a small tribute to the late, great Pelé (04:52), before touching on the publicized feud between the Reynas and the Berhalters in U.S. soccer (11:15). They then move on to the Premier League (16:18) after this midweek round of fixtures and chat about Leeds, Fulham, Brighton, and Southampton, as well as good results for Spurs and Manchester United. Finally, there’s a quick roundup of some Serie A (46:00), the Copa del Rey, and a shout for Lens.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS