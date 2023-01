Lou Merloni joins Brian to discuss the news that the Red Sox have re-signed Rafael Devers to an 11-year, $331 million deal, and they also look at the team overall heading into the 2023 season.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Lou Merloni

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify