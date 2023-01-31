 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Dark Side of Being Obsessed With Productivity

Author Oliver Burkeman joins to discuss people’s relationship to happiness and time

By Derek Thompson
“Productivity is a trap. Nobody in the history of humanity has ever achieved work-life balance. The real problem isn’t our limited time. The real problem—or so I hope to convince you—is that we’ve unwittingly inherited, and feel pressured to live by, a troublesome set of ideas about how to use our limited time, all of which are pretty much guaranteed to make things worse.”

That’s how Oliver Burkeman, the author of Four Thousand Weeks, explains our relationship to happiness and time. In this episode, he and Derek talk about his philosophy, the downside of constantly living for some future achievement, goals versus habits, and making peace with our finitude.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Oliver Burkeman
Producer: Devon Manze

