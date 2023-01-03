Bowman Chrome and Prospect Talk With Aram Leighton, New Releases, and Mailbag



Mike and Jesse open the pod off with a quick sports card etiquette lesson (06:03). Then, they are joined by Aram Leighton from Just Baseball to review the market on Bowman Chrome and Draft a few weeks after their releases (08:09). Afterward, they discuss the NBA and Donovan Mitchell’s market after his 71-point performance (38:06). On top of that, they go over the 2022 vintage report (43:13), new releases (46:17), and the celebrity card market (59:37). Also, Jesse tests Mike’s knowledge of sports nicknames (64:25). Finally, they end the show with your mailbag questions (69:57).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

