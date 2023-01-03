 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bowman Chrome and Prospect Talk With Aram Leighton, New Releases, and Mailbag

Plus, Mike and Jesse discuss how Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point game could affect his card value

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Cleveland Cavaliers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


Mike and Jesse open the pod off with a quick sports card etiquette lesson (06:03). Then, they are joined by Aram Leighton from Just Baseball to review the market on Bowman Chrome and Draft a few weeks after their releases (08:09). Afterward, they discuss the NBA and Donovan Mitchell’s market after his 71-point performance (38:06). On top of that, they go over the 2022 vintage report (43:13), new releases (46:17), and the celebrity card market (59:37). Also, Jesse tests Mike’s knowledge of sports nicknames (64:25). Finally, they end the show with your mailbag questions (69:57).

Hosts: Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Sports Cards Nonsense

The Latest

Klay and Donovan Explode!

Plus, talking buyers and sellers approaching the NBA trade deadline

By Seerat Sohi and J. Kyle Mann

Why Audiences Have Given Up on Awards Movies

Kevin Goetz joins to discuss why many critically acclaimed films are tanking at the box office

By Matthew Belloni

Dissecting the League’s Exploding Offenses and Recapping a Night of Extreme Scoring

Verno and KOC break down Donovan Mitchell’s historic performance

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Episode 7

Chelsea and Zack talk Alexia and Julia’s relationship, Larsa’s tea, and more

By Chelsea Stark

What We Watched Over the Holiday: ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ and ‘Glass Onion’

Plus, the ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ finale

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The 23 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

Plus, Sean is joined by Nikyatu Jusu to discuss her film ‘Nanny’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins