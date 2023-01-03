 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dissecting the League’s Exploding Offenses and Recapping a Night of Extreme Scoring

Verno and KOC break down Donovan Mitchell’s historic performance

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


Verno and KOC open the show by discussing last night’s historic performance by Donovan Mitchell, who scored 71 points to become the seventh player in the 70-point club (02:15). Klay Thompson dropped 54 points in the double overtime win over the Hawks as the Warriors are getting hot and riding a five-game winning streak without Steph Curry (12:30). After 12 wins in a row, the Nets seem like a completely different team under Jacque Vaughn (26:34). The guys debate why they think the NBA has exploded offensively this year (36:00). Also, they discuss Zion Williamson’s latest injury (46:26) and Christian Wood’s impact for the Mavs (53:52).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Episode 7

Chelsea and Zack talk Alexia and Julia’s relationship, Larsa’s tea, and more

By Chelsea Stark

What We Watched Over the Holiday: ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ and ‘Glass Onion’

Plus, the ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ finale

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The 23 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023

Plus, Sean is joined by Nikyatu Jusu to discuss her film ‘Nanny’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Charlotte’s Back! Now What Will Become of Ronda? Plus: Cena’s Return and Uncle Howdy

Plus, speculating about the future of Sasha Banks

By Peter Rosenberg

Reactions to Damar Hamlin’s On-Field Collapse. Plus, What the NFL Should Do.

Kevin is joined by Lindsay Jones and Bryan Curtis to discuss what is currently known about Hamlin’s condition, how ESPN handled the situation, and how the NFL should move forward

By Kevin Clark, Lindsay Jones, and 1 more

How ESPN Handled Damar Hamlin’s On-Field Collapse

Bryan is joined by Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay to discuss the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse, the social-media response and support for Hamlin, and ESPN’s coverage of the event

By Bryan Curtis