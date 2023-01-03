Dissecting the League’s Exploding Offenses and Recapping a Night of Extreme Scoring



Verno and KOC open the show by discussing last night’s historic performance by Donovan Mitchell, who scored 71 points to become the seventh player in the 70-point club (02:15). Klay Thompson dropped 54 points in the double overtime win over the Hawks as the Warriors are getting hot and riding a five-game winning streak without Steph Curry (12:30). After 12 wins in a row, the Nets seem like a completely different team under Jacque Vaughn (26:34). The guys debate why they think the NBA has exploded offensively this year (36:00). Also, they discuss Zion Williamson’s latest injury (46:26) and Christian Wood’s impact for the Mavs (53:52).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

