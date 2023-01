‌Happy New Year! Amanda and Sean are gearing up for 2023 at the movies. On this episode, they talk about what happened at the box office over the holidays (1:00) and pick their most eagerly awaited films of the year to come (11:00). Then, Sean is joined by Nikyatu Jusu to discuss her film Nanny (1:20:00).

‌Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Guest: Nikyatu Jusu

Producer: Bobby Wagner

