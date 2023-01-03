Charlotte’s Back! Now What Will Become of Ronda? Plus: Cena’s Return and Uncle Howdy



Rosenberg welcomes Dip (again!) for an all-over-the-place, rant-laden podcast about things like:

—Charlotte Flair’s winning of the Women’s Championship in her return to SmackDown (9:25)

—What Flair’s appearance means for the future of Ronda Rousey, and why Dip thinks WWE messed up Rousey’s career from the moment it signed her (14:15)

—Why Rosenberg feels that not even the great John Cena is impervious to ring rust (22:00)

—Speculation on the future of Sasha Banks (41:20)

Plus, what WWE will do with Omos and Bronson Reed, and why the Dexter Lumis thing won’t work. And, of course, mailbag (44:46).

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Dip

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS