The Bulls Can’t Stand Prosperity

Jason also discusses how Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to make sure that Justin Fields and the Bears will actually improve next season

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show discussing Damar Hamlin’s injury that occurred on Monday Night Football and shares his perspective (02:02). The Bulls blew a 21-point lead against the Cavs, and Donovan Mitchell went bananas scoring 71 points in the overtime win; Jason details why this kind of performance from opposing teams isn’t going to stop unless the Bulls show more effort (23:58). Also, after a 41-10 loss to the Lions, Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to make sure that Justin Fields and the Bears will actually improve next season (37:36).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

