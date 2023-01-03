The Bulls Can’t Stand Prosperity



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show discussing Damar Hamlin’s injury that occurred on Monday Night Football and shares his perspective (02:02). The Bulls blew a 21-point lead against the Cavs, and Donovan Mitchell went bananas scoring 71 points in the overtime win; Jason details why this kind of performance from opposing teams isn’t going to stop unless the Bulls show more effort (23:58). Also, after a 41-10 loss to the Lions, Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to make sure that Justin Fields and the Bears will actually improve next season (37:36).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify