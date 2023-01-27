 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Premier League Midway Point: Who Are the Winners So Far?

Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga to discuss who has impressed after half the season so far

By Ian Wright and Musa Okwonga
Leicester City v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images


As the Premier League pauses for the FA Cup, Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga to discuss who has impressed after half the season so far. They begin with the managers (2:16), before moving on to players (10:28), young players (19:22), surprise packages (30:30), and much more.

There will be no show on Tuesday, but we’ll be back next Friday!

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Jonathan Fisher, and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

Play

Why the Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Will Be Super Rare

Wos also breaks down some new off-court fits from Victor Oladipo, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Mike Conley

By Wosny Lambre

Robert Pattinson’s Potato Diet, Egg Smuggling, and Tasting Whole Foods Truffles

Plus, this week’s Taste Test: a pair of chocolaty treats from Whole Foods. Later on they share some Personal Food News.

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Conference Championship Betting Preview

Warren and House explain why this week is a teaser’s paradise

By Warren Sharp and Joe House

How AI Could Change Apple and Google, Writing and Music, and Everything Else

Ben and Derek talk about ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, the state of generative AI, and how the biggest tech companies will try to use these new tools

By Derek Thompson

The Four Biggest Story Lines Heading Into the Oscars

Is there even a Best Picture favorite? And what is Andrea Riseborough doing here?

By Keith Phipps

Conference Championship Round Preview

The guys also discuss how a bunch of the different star-studded matchups might end

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and 1 more