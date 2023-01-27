Premier League Midway Point: Who Are the Winners So Far?



As the Premier League pauses for the FA Cup, Ian is joined by Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga to discuss who has impressed after half the season so far. They begin with the managers (2:16), before moving on to players (10:28), young players (19:22), surprise packages (30:30), and much more.

There will be no show on Tuesday, but we’ll be back next Friday!

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Carl Anka and Musa Okwonga

Producers: Ryan Hunn, Jonathan Fisher, and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS