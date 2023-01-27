 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Supreme Scorers, the Evolution of Rivalry Week, and Dissecting the Latest NBA Drama

Austin and Pausha also pay their respects to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, as well as the seven others who lost their lives three years ago

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha revisit the Wolves’ big win against the Pelicans, highlighting Anthony Edwards’s 37-point performance, then talk about the other supreme scorers around the league dropping 30-plus points per game (4:00). Later, they talk through some off- and on-court drama—including Draymond Green taking ownership for his actions in Golden State (28:46) and the recent incident with Shannon Sharpe and the Grizzlies, before discussing the NBA’s Rivalry Week and the evolution of competition with all the constant player movement (31:34). Then, they wrap things up with a Young Guards Edition of their rapid-fire segment (58:55). And of course, they pay their respects to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, as well as the seven others who lost their lives three years ago.

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producer: Ben Cruz
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

