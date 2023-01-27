 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

C’s and B’s Both Lose, and Eric Edholm on the Pats’ Needs in the Draft

Brian breaks down the Celtics’ loss to the Knicks and talks about the Patriots’ rocky season

By Brian Barrett
Brian breaks down the Celtics’ overtime loss to the Knicks, Jaylen Brown’s subpar game, and another lackluster third quarter from the Celtics (0:30). Then, he chats with NFL.com’s Eric Edholm about the recent Boston Herald article detailing the Patriots’ dysfunction this past season, Mac Jones’s potential going into year three of his career, areas of need for the Pats in the draft, and more (23:00). Finally, Brian takes a call about the Sox and recaps the Bruins’ loss in Tampa (50:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Eric Edholm
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

