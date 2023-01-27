C’s and B’s Both Lose, and Eric Edholm on the Pats’ Needs in the Draft



Brian breaks down the Celtics’ overtime loss to the Knicks, Jaylen Brown’s subpar game, and another lackluster third quarter from the Celtics (0:30). Then, he chats with NFL.com’s Eric Edholm about the recent Boston Herald article detailing the Patriots’ dysfunction this past season, Mac Jones’s potential going into year three of his career, areas of need for the Pats in the draft, and more (23:00). Finally, Brian takes a call about the Sox and recaps the Bruins’ loss in Tampa (50:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Eric Edholm

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

