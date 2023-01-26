Funniest Moments in WSL History

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Gilly Flaherty, Kate Longhurst, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill to chat through some of the funniest and most chaotic moments in the history of the Women’s Super League. Remember the time that Liverpool had to wear Yeovil’s away kit in a match? How about some of the most famous handballs? It’s all here.
Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Kate Longhurst, Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
