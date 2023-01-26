 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Funniest Moments in WSL History

The ‘Counter Pressed’ crew chat through some of the funniest and most chaotic moments in the history of the Women’s Super League

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Manchester United Women v Manchester City Women - Barclays FA Women’s Super League Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Gilly Flaherty, Kate Longhurst, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill to chat through some of the funniest and most chaotic moments in the history of the Women’s Super League. Remember the time that Liverpool had to wear Yeovil’s away kit in a match? How about some of the most famous handballs? It’s all here.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Kate Longhurst, Gilly Flaherty, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

