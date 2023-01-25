 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Is the Sundance Dream Still Alive?

Matt and John Sloss discuss Sundance’s return to in-person programming for the first time in three years and how the market has changed over the years

By Matthew Belloni
2023 Sundance Film Festival - General Atmosphere Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images


Live from Sundance, Matt is joined by entertainment dealmaker, lawyer, and media adviser John Sloss. John and his company, Cinetic Media, have been involved in some of the biggest sales in the festival’s history. He and Matt discuss Sundance’s return to in-person programming for the first time in three years and how the market has changed over the years, as well as John’s concerns about the independent scripted drama, the future of arthouse movies, and how the age of streaming affects the world of independent cinema.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: John Sloss
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

The Greatest Comic Book Hero of All Time Debate

The Midnight Boys pick their favorites from the comics canon

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more

NBA Trade Deadline Matchmaker

Justin, Rob, and Wos play matchmaker with some of the biggest stars that could be traded at the deadline

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

NFC Championship Game Preview With Rob “Stats” Guerrera

The guys take a deeper dive into the matchup but with a San Francisco 49ers view

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Stone Cold Steve Austin at ‘WrestleMania’? Plus, Charlotte Flair’s Most Important Title Reign.

The guys also discuss ‘Raw 30’ not acknowledging women’s wrestling the way it should have and Undertaker potentially showing up as the American Badass

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more

Dak Prescott Is the Best QB in the NFC

Steven Ruiz debunks all the myths about Dak Prescott and tries to prove why he’s one of the top QBs in the NFL

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Tales From the Couch: Fourth-Quarter Marathon. Plus Tim Hasselbeck on Conference Championship Matchups and Playing for Andy Reid.

Ryen runs through recent NBA fourth quarters and discusses the NFL playoffs with Tim Hasselbeck

By Ryen Russillo