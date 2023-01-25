Is the Sundance Dream Still Alive?

Live from Sundance, Matt is joined by entertainment dealmaker, lawyer, and media adviser John Sloss. John and his company, Cinetic Media, have been involved in some of the biggest sales in the festival’s history. He and Matt discuss Sundance’s return to in-person programming for the first time in three years and how the market has changed over the years, as well as John’s concerns about the independent scripted drama, the future of arthouse movies, and how the age of streaming affects the world of independent cinema.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: John Sloss
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
