Instant Reaction Bill O’Brien Podcast With Doug Kyed

Brian talks to Doug about how the Bill O’Brien hiring process played out and how O’Brien’s presence will affect Mac Jones and the rest of the offense

By Brian Barrett
NFL Combine - Day 2


Brian chats with Pats Chat’s Doug Kyed about the news that Bill O’Brien is returning to New England as the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, how the hiring process played out, and how O’Brien’s presence will affect Mac Jones and the rest of the offense (0:30). Brian ends with some thoughts on Tom Brady’s future, and the news that the Red Sox traded P Josh Taylor to the Royals for IF Adalberto Mondesi (47:30).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Doug Kyed
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

