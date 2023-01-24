Instant Reaction Bill O’Brien Podcast With Doug Kyed



Brian chats with Pats Chat’s Doug Kyed about the news that Bill O’Brien is returning to New England as the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator, how the hiring process played out, and how O’Brien’s presence will affect Mac Jones and the rest of the offense (0:30). Brian ends with some thoughts on Tom Brady’s future, and the news that the Red Sox traded P Josh Taylor to the Royals for IF Adalberto Mondesi (47:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the Listener Line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Doug Kyed

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

