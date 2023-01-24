Five NFC Championship Game Questions With Jimmy Kempski

Sheil and Ben are joined by Eagles beat writer Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice to preview the heavyweight NFC championship game this Sunday at the Linc. The guys discuss who could have a big game for the Birds, which pass rusher, Nick Bosa or Haason Reddick, will have a bigger game, and which under-the-radar Eagle could have a major impact on the game. Also, have Nick Sirianni’s pizza choices changed since Pizza Hut–gate?
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Guest: Jimmy Kempski
Producer: Cliff Augustin
