Relentless Arsenal Beat Manchester United, the Bundesliga Returns, and Juventus Docked 15 Points



It was Stadio Derby weekend in the Premier League, so Musa and Ryan start with Arsenal’s win over Manchester United, after another impressive performance at Emirates Stadium (03:06). They wrap up some other Premier League stuff (27:02), including another Erling Haaland hat trick and West Ham heaping more pressure on Everton. They chat about a few big games in Spain (34:09) and the return of the Bundesliga, which saw goals galore, before finishing of Juventus’s 3-3 draw with Atalanta in the weekend after Juventus was docked 15 points for alleged transfer irregularities (40:17).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS