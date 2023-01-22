UFC 283 Reaction: Jamahal Hill Finds His Answer, Glover Teixeira’s Lasting Legacy, and Brandon Moreno Ends the Rivalry



Immediately following the end of UFC 283, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy take to Spotify Live to offer instant reaction and analysis to the first pay-per-view of 2023. On today’s episode, the lads discuss:

Jamahal Hill’s beatdown of the 43-year-old Glover Teixeira and what could come next for the new light heavyweight champion (00:50)

Teixeira’s decision to retire and what his lasting imprint on MMA will be (18:42)

Brandon Moreno’s definitive win over Deiveson Figueiredo in the flyweight tetralogy (25:25)

Intriguing matchups for Figueiredo at bantamweight, the division where the former flyweight champion says he will now fight (29:31)

An impressive showing for Gilbert Burns, and whether Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad, or Shavkat Rakhmonov will be next for him (35:30)

Plus, Petesy gushes over Jessica Andrade’s win against Lauren Murphy (1:02:23) and the guys also talk about an unfortunate ending to the career of the legendary Shogun Rua (50:14).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

