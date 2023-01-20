The Philadelphia 76ers and the Eastern Conference With Chris Ryan



Wos sits down with Ringer editorial director and podcaster Chris Ryan to discuss the current state of the 76ers’ ball game and their dynamics this season (1:32). They touch on Embiid, Harden, and Doc Rivers’s strategy with the team (12:42). Later on in the episode they discuss the state of the Eastern Conference as a whole, mentioning the Knicks, the Nets, Miami, and Indiana (21:49). To end the podcast, Ryan gives an interesting movie recommendation and the two talk about what they do upon returning to their home of New York (35:20).

Host: Wosny Lambre

Guest: Chris Ryan

Producer: Jade Whaley

