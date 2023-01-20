 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Eastern Conference With Chris Ryan

Plus, Wos and Ryan dive into what they like to do when they’re back home in New York

By Wosny Lambre
Philadelphia 76ers v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images


Wos sits down with Ringer editorial director and podcaster Chris Ryan to discuss the current state of the 76ers’ ball game and their dynamics this season (1:32). They touch on Embiid, Harden, and Doc Rivers’s strategy with the team (12:42). Later on in the episode they discuss the state of the Eastern Conference as a whole, mentioning the Knicks, the Nets, Miami, and Indiana (21:49). To end the podcast, Ryan gives an interesting movie recommendation and the two talk about what they do upon returning to their home of New York (35:20).

Host: Wosny Lambre
Guest: Chris Ryan
Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NBA Show

The Latest

David Crosby Never Cut His Hair

The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young member was a fearless captain of folk rock who embraced mutiny. He also wasn’t afraid to go down with the ship.

By Nate Rogers

Flair for the Gold?

Current WWE ‘SmackDown’ Women’s champion Charlotte Flair’s 14th world championship reign might be the most important for her career and the future of women’s titles

By Nick Bond

Is Tyrese Maxey Off the Bench Working?

Plus: How has Joel Embiid and James Harden’s chemistry been developing, and what’s the long-term solution for the backup center role?

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

‘Potomac’ Episode 14

Jodi Walker and Callie Curry do a deep dive on Season 7, Episode 14 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’

By Jodi Walker and Callie Curry

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski on the Year of the Eagles, Writing Columns, and Sweating Out Deadlines

Plus, Bryan talks to Mike about his book ‘The Rise’, the origin story of Kobe Bryant

By Bryan Curtis

NFL Divisional-Round Playoff Picks Against the Spread

This weekend’s slate features two heavy favorites in the Chiefs and Eagles. But which underdogs have the best chance of advancing to the conference championship game? Here are our picks for each divisional-round game.

By Sheil Kapadia