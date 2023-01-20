 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Tyrese Maxey Off the Bench Working?

Plus: How has Joel Embiid and James Harden’s chemistry been developing, and what’s the long-term solution for the backup center role?

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Philadelphia 76ers v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images


The Sixers avoided the L.A. flu, defeating both the Lakers and Clippers and going 3-0 during their current west coast road trip. Chris was in attendance for both L.A. games, and gives his perspective on how the team looked up close. Has Tyrese Maxey coming off the bench been working for the Sixers? How has Joel Embiid and James Harden’s chemistry been developing? Plus, what’s the long-term solution for the backup center role?

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Cliff Augustin

