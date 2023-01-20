Is Tyrese Maxey Off the Bench Working?



The Sixers avoided the L.A. flu, defeating both the Lakers and Clippers and going 3-0 during their current west coast road trip. Chris was in attendance for both L.A. games, and gives his perspective on how the team looked up close. Has Tyrese Maxey coming off the bench been working for the Sixers? How has Joel Embiid and James Harden’s chemistry been developing? Plus, what’s the long-term solution for the backup center role?

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Cliff Augustin

