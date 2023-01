With Rachel Lindsay out hosting The View, Jodi Walker and Callie Curry take up the mantel for this week’s Morally Corrupt. Together they break down the Jen Shah–related news of the week (1:48) and do a deep dive on Season 7, Episode 14 of The Real Housewives of Potomac (17:46).

Hosts: Callie Curry and Jodi Walker

Producer: Devon Manze

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify