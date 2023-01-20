 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski on the Year of the Eagles, Writing Columns, and Sweating Out Deadlines

Plus, Bryan talks to Mike about his book ‘The Rise’, the origin story of Kobe Bryant

By Bryan Curtis
Bryan is joined by the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Mike Sielski to talk about covering the Eagles and what it’s like to write in Philadelphia. They start by discussing the unique nature of Philadelphia sports fans. Then they talk about Mike’s career and how he approaches writing columns and writing on tight deadlines. Later they discuss The Rise, his book about the origin story of Kobe Bryant.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Mike Sielski
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

