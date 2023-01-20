 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Wild Celtics-Warriors Finals Rematch. Plus, Julian McWilliams With a Great Chaim Bloom Story and Other Sox News.

Brian also takes listener calls and advocates for some moves he’d like to see the Pats make this offseason

By Brian Barrett
Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian recaps an electric Celtics overtime win against the Warriors and also covers the Bruins’ win over the Rangers on Thursday night (0:30). Then, he chats with The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams about Chaim Bloom’s immediate reaction to the news that Xander Bogaerts signed with the Padres, and which Sox players might step up to help fill the void left by Bogaerts (23:00). Brian ends with some listener calls and advocates for some moves he’d like to see the Pats make this offseason (1:02:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Julian McWilliams
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

